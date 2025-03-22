Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Oragenics Price Performance
NYSE OGEN opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.85. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35.
About Oragenics
