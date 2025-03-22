Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) Shares Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Oxford Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $34.91. Approximately 296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

The stock has a market cap of $86.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.68.

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter.

About Oxford Bank

Oxford Bank Corporation provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, student, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit.

