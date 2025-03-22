Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

NASDAQ PKBK opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.76. Parke Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $219.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $122,752.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,582.36. The trade was a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,160 shares of company stock worth $143,947. Insiders own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 56.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 12.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 306.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

