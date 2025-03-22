Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDLMF) Trading 16.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Petra Diamonds Limited (OTC:PDLMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 16.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Petra Diamonds Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services. Petra Diamonds Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

