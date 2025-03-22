PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 5,243 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 168.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,309,000. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 36,540 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 67,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,421,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,050,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $40.50.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

