Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. KBC Group NV grew its position in Powell Industries by 64.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the third quarter valued at $684,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the third quarter valued at $2,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Powell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Powell Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $184.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.80. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.00 and a 52-week high of $364.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 35.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.12%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

