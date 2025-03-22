ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.
PRQR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th.
Institutional Trading of ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance
ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.24. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60.
About ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).
Read More
