ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

PRQR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 32.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.24. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

