Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Protalix BioTherapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 435,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 33,969 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.
