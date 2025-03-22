Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Protalix BioTherapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics Trading Up 5.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:PLX opened at $2.49 on Thursday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $194.30 million, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 435,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 33,969 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.