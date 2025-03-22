Q1 Earnings Forecast for THOR Industries Issued By KeyCorp

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of THOR Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Strong Sell” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on THO. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on THOR Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

THOR Industries stock opened at $79.11 on Friday. THOR Industries has a twelve month low of $75.78 and a twelve month high of $118.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,142,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,103,000 after buying an additional 619,318 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its stake in THOR Industries by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,038,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,130,000 after acquiring an additional 283,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in THOR Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,619 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in THOR Industries by 37.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,078,000 after purchasing an additional 411,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,171,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,767,000 after buying an additional 31,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

