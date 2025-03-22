Q1 EPS Estimate for Marvell Technology Raised by Analyst

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Marvell Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Marvell Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MRVL. UBS Group upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Summit Insights downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.44.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $70.39 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $127.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,943,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,438,336,000 after purchasing an additional 68,893 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,784,649,000 after buying an additional 3,737,705 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,239,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,462,274,000 after buying an additional 857,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,374,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,468,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,263,755,000 after acquiring an additional 80,005 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $177,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,159,597.63. The trade was a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $98,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,125. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,685 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,768 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.53%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

