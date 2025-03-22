Q2 EPS Estimates for Bitcoin Depot Boosted by Analyst

Get Bitcoin Depot alerts:

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) – Northland Capmk raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 18th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Bitcoin Depot’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BTM. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.70 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research report on Tuesday.

Bitcoin Depot stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.10. Bitcoin Depot has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP raised its holdings in Bitcoin Depot by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 110.1% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 71,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, 272 Capital LP bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

