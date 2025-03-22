Q3 Earnings Estimate for High Tide Issued By Ventum Cap Mkts

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for High Tide in a report issued on Tuesday, March 18th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Semple anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for High Tide’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

High Tide Trading Up 1,900.0 %

High Tide stock opened at C$0.10 on Thursday. High Tide has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07.

