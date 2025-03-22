Q4 Earnings Forecast for AutoZone Issued By Zacks Research

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research note issued on Monday, March 17th. Zacks Research analyst N. Saigal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $54.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $52.95. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $152.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2026 earnings at $57.56 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $40.40 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $38.99 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $187.52 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Capital set a $3,763.00 price objective on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,875.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,753.00 to $3,841.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,683.36.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,605.88 on Thursday. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,728.97 and a 52 week high of $3,704.43. The firm has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,433.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3,257.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 2,850 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,610.00, for a total transaction of $10,288,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,555,640. The trade was a 49.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,550.08, for a total transaction of $482,810.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,682.24. This represents a 25.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,721 shares of company stock worth $17,009,311. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 482,040.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 419,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,117,000 after buying an additional 419,375 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $834,556,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,629,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6,083.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 90,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,281,000 after purchasing an additional 89,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,033,000 after purchasing an additional 77,015 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

