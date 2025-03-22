Q4 Earnings Forecast for Orion Group Issued By B. Riley

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Orion Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orion Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

ORN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:ORN opened at $5.77 on Thursday. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $216.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.70 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 18,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Orion Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Orion Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Orion Group by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

