Q4 Earnings Forecast for TSE:ATD Issued By Desjardins

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 19th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2026 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$86.31.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$70.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$65.95 and a one year high of C$85.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$72.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.