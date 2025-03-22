Reelcause (OTCMKTS:RCIT) and Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Financial Contrast

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) and Reelcause (OTCMKTS:RCIT – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hesai Group and Reelcause”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hesai Group $2.08 billion 1.13 -$67.04 million ($0.13) -141.54 Reelcause N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Reelcause has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hesai Group.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Hesai Group has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reelcause has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hesai Group and Reelcause, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hesai Group 0 1 2 1 3.00 Reelcause 0 0 0 0 0.00

Hesai Group presently has a consensus price target of $22.80, suggesting a potential upside of 23.91%. Given Hesai Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hesai Group is more favorable than Reelcause.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.5% of Hesai Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hesai Group and Reelcause’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hesai Group -20.31% -6.79% -4.58% Reelcause N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hesai Group beats Reelcause on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas. Hesai Group was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About Reelcause

Reelcause, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to pursue the direct or indirect acquisition and development of real estate assets, and/or businesses related thereto. The company was formerly known as China Green Energy Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Reelcause, Inc. in December 2014. Reelcause, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

