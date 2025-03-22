REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGNX. Raymond James began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 166.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 273.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGNX opened at $8.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.35. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $22.84.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 283.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

