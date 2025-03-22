Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.26. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $80.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 12,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $797,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,161,169. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total value of $1,778,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,590.52. This represents a 44.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 300,226 shares of company stock valued at $19,121,223. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 54,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 909,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,698,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,207,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,251,000 after buying an additional 307,791 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 610,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,036,000 after acquiring an additional 57,681 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

