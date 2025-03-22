Rezolve AI’s (RZLV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RZLV. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Northland Capmk raised Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rezolve AI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.

Rezolve AI Stock Up 8.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rezolve AI

RZLV stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Rezolve AI has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rezolve AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rezolve AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rezolve AI

Rezolve Ai Ltd. operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

