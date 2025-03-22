Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 2,120 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.1% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 81,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 87,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,574,000 after buying an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $7,883,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ruth Porat sold 17,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.48, for a total transaction of $3,245,761.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,449,286 shares in the company, valued at $265,914,995.28. This represents a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. This trade represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,048 shares of company stock worth $17,374,274 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $163.99 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.22 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

