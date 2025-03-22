Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT) Receives $23.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGMT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sagimet Biosciences
Sagimet Biosciences Stock Performance
Sagimet Biosciences stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $122.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.57. Sagimet Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38.
Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.15. On average, analysts predict that Sagimet Biosciences will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Sagimet Biosciences Company Profile
Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company’s lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.
