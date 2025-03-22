Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiring Ventures LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.22. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.05.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.