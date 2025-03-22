SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) Shares Down 3.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Free Report) were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 202,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,741,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

SciSparc Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35.

About SciSparc

SciSparc Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid therapies. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and status epilepticus; and CannAmide, an anti-inflammatory and chronic pain solution.

