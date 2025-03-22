Scotiabank Estimates Gold Fields’ FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:GFI)

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gold Fields in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gold Fields’ current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share.

GFI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

NYSE GFI opened at $21.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $22.18.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.3752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Articles

