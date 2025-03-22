Scotiabank Increases Earnings Estimates for Sandstorm Gold

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 135.73 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $1,177,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 180,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 55,459 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 127,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 140,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 580.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,314,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,600 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

