Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Chevron Earnings

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Chevron in a report released on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $8.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.20. The consensus estimate for Chevron’s current full-year earnings is $10.79 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Chevron’s FY2026 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVX. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $164.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.51. The stock has a market cap of $289.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Chevron has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $1.71 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

