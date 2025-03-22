Scotiabank Weighs in on APA’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

Get APA alerts:

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of APA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng now forecasts that the company will earn $3.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.05. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 3.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08. APA has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $36.05.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. APA had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.86%.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in APA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 113,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of APA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of APA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 84.1% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of APA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 138,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.