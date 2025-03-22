Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,805 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,280,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,940 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 450.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,066,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 872,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 13.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,209,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,902,000 after purchasing an additional 630,932 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 368,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 244,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 521,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 228,079 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE HPP opened at $2.93 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $413.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $209.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HPP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.70 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $2.40 to $2.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.90 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.