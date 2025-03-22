Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSAT. State Street Corp lifted its position in Globalstar by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after purchasing an additional 580,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,812,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after purchasing an additional 382,288 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,262,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after buying an additional 76,436 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 32.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,473,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 1,102,776 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,873,000. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 26,333 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $580,379.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 399,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,337.76. This trade represents a 6.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Jacobs sold 7,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $156,977.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,374 shares in the company, valued at $274,084.10. This trade represents a 36.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,050,000 shares of company stock worth $3,080,750 and sold 48,796 shares worth $787,368. Corporate insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Globalstar from $4.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globalstar from $14.85 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Globalstar from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

GSAT opened at $21.97 on Friday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -732.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

