ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.33.

TTAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on ServiceTitan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of ServiceTitan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. William Blair started coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ServiceTitan in a report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000.

Shares of TTAN stock opened at $94.46 on Friday. ServiceTitan has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $112.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.62.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceTitan will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

