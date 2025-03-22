Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.48.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $71.08 on Wednesday. Shell has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $214.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day moving average of $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shell will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.97%.

Institutional Trading of Shell

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 930.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

