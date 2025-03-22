Smartkem (NASDAQ:SMTK) versus NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Financial Contrast

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) and Smartkem (NASDAQ:SMTK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Smartkem”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors $12.61 billion 4.03 $2.51 billion $9.73 20.62 Smartkem $40,000.00 158.27 -$8.50 million N/A N/A

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than Smartkem.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors 0 3 16 0 2.84 Smartkem 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NXP Semiconductors and Smartkem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus price target of $267.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.07%. Given NXP Semiconductors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NXP Semiconductors is more favorable than Smartkem.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Smartkem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Smartkem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors 19.90% 31.45% 12.56% Smartkem N/A -167.89% -111.60%

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats Smartkem on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. Its products are used in various applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and internationally. N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

About Smartkem

(Get Free Report)

SmartKem, Inc. engages in the development of materials and processes used to make organic thin-film transistors for the manufacture of flexible electronic. It focuses on Truflex semiconductor technology that deposits organic ink on a substrate. The company was founded on September 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Blackley, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.