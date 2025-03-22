SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 591,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5,761.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 351,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after acquiring an additional 345,660 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 184,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 77.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 47,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX opened at $58.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.50. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.79. The firm has a market cap of $670.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

