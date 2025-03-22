STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on STAAR Surgical from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STAA

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

Insider Activity at STAAR Surgical

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.22 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average of $25.70. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $52.68.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 21,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.46 per share, for a total transaction of $453,986.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,869,786 shares in the company, valued at $233,265,607.56. This trade represents a 0.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 1,036,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,239,548 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 110,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 296,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,488 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Free Report

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.