Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMP. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the third quarter worth $3,876,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth $2,710,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 69,717 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 359.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 37,971 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 274.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 37,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

SMP opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $562.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $31.31. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.66 and a 52-week high of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $343.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 100.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Insider Activity at Standard Motor Products

In other Standard Motor Products news, EVP Dale Burks sold 11,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $299,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,592. This represents a 16.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

