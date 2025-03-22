Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX) Trading Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 508,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 293,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Starbox Group Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97.

Starbox Group Company Profile

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cash rebate and digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants.

