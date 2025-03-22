Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $23.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

STLA opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Stellantis by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

