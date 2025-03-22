Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SCM opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 45.39% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 70.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 183,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 64,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.