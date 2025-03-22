Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCMFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SCM opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCMGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 45.39% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 70.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 183,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 64,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

