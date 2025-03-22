Stephens Initiates Coverage on Onestream (NASDAQ:OS)

Stephens started coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Onestream from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush began coverage on Onestream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Onestream in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Onestream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Onestream from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.68.

Onestream Price Performance

OS stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. Onestream has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $35.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.85.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Onestream will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onestream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OS. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Onestream in the fourth quarter valued at $957,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onestream in the 4th quarter worth about $1,234,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Onestream by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 133,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Onestream by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC boosted its position in Onestream by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Onestream Company Profile

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

Featured Stories

