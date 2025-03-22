Stifel Canada Comments on Kinross Gold FY2028 Earnings

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Stifel Canada issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the year. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.10.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of K stock opened at C$17.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total value of C$156,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 99,347 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.22, for a total transaction of C$1,512,061.34. Insiders sold 344,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,276,336 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.84%.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.