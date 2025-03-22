Stifel Canada Estimates TSE:AEM FY2028 Earnings

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Stifel Canada issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.75 for the year. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$128.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

TSE:AEM opened at C$149.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$75.74 and a 1 year high of C$153.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$137.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$122.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 76.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martine Celej sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.84, for a total value of C$246,942.72. Also, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 17,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.84, for a total transaction of C$2,005,962.24. Insiders have sold 80,269 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,772 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.