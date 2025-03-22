Stifel Canada Forecasts Barrick Gold FY2028 Earnings

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a report released on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the year. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share.

ABX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$33.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.55.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$27.05 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$21.08 and a 12 month high of C$29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$25.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow purchased 230,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$25.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,936,042.34. Also, Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin sold 17,633 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.96, for a total value of C$457,781.77. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.

