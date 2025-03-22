Stifel Canada Upgrades Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) to Strong-Buy

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KGC. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

View Our Latest Report on KGC

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

KGC opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 56.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 100,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,781,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,717,118 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 16.5% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 96,824 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.