StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Edap Tms Stock Down 3.9 %

EDAP opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edap Tms

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Edap Tms by 23.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Edap Tms by 10.4% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,591,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 33,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.