StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of CNET stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $2.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.53.
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
