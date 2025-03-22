StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of CNET stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $2.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.53.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

