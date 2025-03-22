Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.45% and a negative net margin of 629.90%. Research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Stoke Therapeutics

In related news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 10,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $90,011.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,353.51. This trade represents a 6.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $33,674.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,550.54. This trade represents a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,532 shares of company stock worth $143,332. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,001,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 95,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 52,813 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,309,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Articles

