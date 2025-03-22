StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.47.

SVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of StorageVault Canada to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

In other news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.95 per share, with a total value of C$197,440.00. Corporate insiders own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

TSE SVI opened at C$4.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 0.89. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of C$3.55 and a 12-month high of C$5.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.0029 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. StorageVault Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.28%.

StorageVault Canada Inc is engaged in the business of owning, operating, and leasing storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The company operates through three segments. Its Self Storage segment consists of renting space at the company’s property for short or long-term storage which also includes space for storing vehicles and use for small commercial operations.

