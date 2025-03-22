Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRN. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 20,248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,067,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $121.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.80.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Stride in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

