Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 229,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,233,000 after buying an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $734,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $20,290,000. Legacy Trust increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $748,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TTWO. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO stock opened at $213.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $218.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.