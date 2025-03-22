Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TLN. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $242.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLN. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,026,342,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,448,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,984,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $168,108,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $167,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLN opened at $214.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Talen Energy has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $258.03.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

